We're not going to ruin it for you (though I'm sure a sneaky Google search could quickly reveal the dramas to come, if you do fancy it), all we are going to say is... SOMETHING BIG HAPPENS.

It's not an episode you should miss. Or record for watching later. In fact, as the episode airs in America almost a whole day before, you might want to steer clear of social media on Monday, too.

To give you a taste of what to expect, the second episode of season four sees "The Purple Wedding" – the long-awaited nuptials of horrid King Joffrey and Lady Margaery Tyrell – edge ever closer.

More like this

Now, we are fully aware that weddings in Westeros aren't always happy affairs – the last one we were invited to left half the guests as bloodied corpses – and you know whenever Joffrey's involved, things aren't going to go down smoothly, peacefully or without you wanting to shout at your TV screen in rage.

So brace yourself.

This episode ends in a cliffhanger that'll leave even hardened Thrones fans gawping at their telly sets.

Game of Thrones continues on Monday at 9:00pm on Sky Atlantic

Advertisement

Follow @RadioTimes