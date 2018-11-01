Whitehouse is probably best known to UK audiences as Hugh Armitage, the handsome young soldier who temporarily seduces Demelza (Eleanor Tomlinson) away from her husband Ross (Aidan Turner) in popular BBC period drama Poldark.

He has also appeared in Modern Life Is Rubbish and as the face of the Burberry fashion brand, among other roles.

"The truth is out," Whitehouse tweeted following the news.

At the moment, nothing is known about Whitehouse’s character in the Thrones spin-off other than that it’s a 'key role'. However, it has been reported that he won't be the sole male protagonist.

In other words, we can now let the speculation begin as to which legendary Westeros figure he could be playing, and how long he'll actually survive in the series.

The new series is set thousands of years before Thrones, and he could be playing an ancestor of the Starks or Lannisters, who were known to be around at this time.

Game of Thrones returns for a final season in 2019