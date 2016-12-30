“They are taking the length of time it takes to shoot ten episodes to shoot just seven this year and six next year. There are fifteen more hours left in Thrones as we understand it, but that may change, but that’s as far as we know.

“I think the scale and size of the set pieces, the world that is being created it’s just getting more and more extraordinary and they feel they need that time to shoot seven hours as opposed to ten.”

Filming of 2017’s seven-part series – the seventh in the run – will be finished in mid February for a likely broadcast in the summer, it is understood.

Showrunners David Benioff and Daniel Weiss have previously said that the final episodes will constitute between 13 and 15 episodes of drama – now it seems it is more like 15.

Benioff has added: “We’ve known the end for quite some time and we’re hurtling towards it... Daenerys is finally coming back to Westeros; Jon Snow is king of the North and Cersei is sitting on the Iron Throne. And we know the Night King is up there, waiting for all of them. The pieces are on the board now. Some of the pieces have been removed from the board and we are heading toward the end game.”

Glen told us that he himself doesn’t yet know if his character will make it to the final six episodes which are due to air in 2018.

“I don’t know of course if I am going to make the last one. I am sort of doing a head count, but I think it’s certainly under ten people who were in the original pilot and have been in every season since. I have grown very attached to it. I love the people involved. Dan and David are very benign showrunners and very good people.

"This season you feel that the drama is moving towards its end game, more characters are overlapping so we are seeing a lot more of each other, than perhaps in the past. In the same scenes and we are going to the same places.”

Before the Thrones spectacular, Glen can be seen in Sky drama Delicious playing libidinous chef and hotel owner Leo Vincent. He loves his wife Sam (Emilia Fox) but is also having an affair with his ex wife Gina (Dawn French)...

Delicious Starts on Sky 1 on Friday December 30 at 9pm