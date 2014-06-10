Game of Thrones finale is "finest hour we've ever produced" say showrunners
David Benioff and Dan Weiss are confident that the 10th episode of season four, The Children, is the best finale ever
Season four of Game of Thrones has already been pretty epic. There has been blood, gore and MORE goodbyes, as plenty of familiar faces have met grisly, gruesome ends.
But the fantasy drama's showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss are confident that the series finale will trump everything we've witnessed so far. Yes, even that.
They reckon next Monday's episode, entitled The Children, is the "finest hour" of Game of Thrones yet.
"It's the best finale we've ever done, bar none," said the duo in a statement. "The performances from our cast, the direction from Alex Graves, the VFX work, the new cues from Ramin Djawadi - all of it came together in perhaps the finest hour we've produced."
"We're immensely proud of The Children," they continued, before adding that the finale is so good, they are a little bit worried about what that means for season five: "[We're] a little intimidated by the episode, because now we have to get back to the business of season five and figure out a way to top it."
Game of Thrones season four concludes on Monday at 9:00pm on Sky Atlantic