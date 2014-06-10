They reckon next Monday's episode, entitled The Children, is the "finest hour" of Game of Thrones yet.

"It's the best finale we've ever done, bar none," said the duo in a statement. "The performances from our cast, the direction from Alex Graves, the VFX work, the new cues from Ramin Djawadi - all of it came together in perhaps the finest hour we've produced."

"We're immensely proud of The Children," they continued, before adding that the finale is so good, they are a little bit worried about what that means for season five: "[We're] a little intimidated by the episode, because now we have to get back to the business of season five and figure out a way to top it."

Game of Thrones season four concludes on Monday at 9:00pm on Sky Atlantic