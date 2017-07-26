It’s all thanks to the heartfelt farewell letter that he wrote to Daenerys Targaryen before undergoing Tarly’s experimental greyscale treatment. While viewers only saw a glimpse of it in the episode, the Game of Thrones Twitter account has now released the full version of the note.

The full letter reads:

"Khaleesi, I came to the Citadel in the last hope that the maesters could treat me, as you ordered. Even with all their arts, I am beyond any cure but the grave. I have had a longer life than I deserved, and I only wish I could've lived to see the world you're going to build, standing by your side. I have loved you since the moment I met you."

Even the most stone-hearted of Thrones fans couldn't scale back their heartbreak...

Although the fandom remains divided whether the goodbye letter was necessary or if Jorah would soon reunite with Daenerys...

Jorah being taken back to see Daenerys #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/lxHhxDyQIx — Rogan Devlin (@RoganDevlin) July 24, 2017

We've got our stoney fingers crossed Jorah will be in a better state come next episode.