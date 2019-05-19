So, with the conclusion to the battle for the Iron Throne looming – and multiple character arcs due to be tied up – there is some understandable anxiety among fans...

Some fans just aren't ready:

While others are channelling their nerves into some impressive baking.

While season eight has had an expectedly high death count, fans are bracing themselves for the demise of yet more of their favourite characters...

While others are holding out hope that Jaime and Cersei might rise from the rubble of the Red Keep...

(NB at least half of that theory isn't as outlandish as you might think)

Whatever happens, the brief preview we've been given points in the direction of one final, bloody showdown...

And one thing's for sure. There will be memes.

