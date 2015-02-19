Game of Thrones deleted scenes revealed
HBO unveils two new clips from the last series of the fantasy drama starring the likes of Peter Dinklage, Sibel Kekilli, Emilia Clarke and Iain Glen...
We may still have a little while to wait until the next series of Game of Thrones, but HBO have whetted fans’ appetites with some previously unseen footage from last year’s season 4.
In the first of the newly-released clips, we get an extended look at the bitter parting between Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) and Shae (Sibel Kekilli) as he attempts to keep her safe from enemies by sending her away with feigned coldness. Jerome Flynn’s Bronn tries to comfort her, but his words seem to instead have spurred her on for revenge – with deadly consequences at the end of the series.
The other clip shows Daenerys’ (Emilia Clarke) response to the former treachery of her bodyguard Ser Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen). Devastated by his actions, she begs her adviser Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel) not to betray her in a similar way.
Series 5 of the popular fantasy drama will air in April, with George RR Martin (who wrote the books the series is based on) warning that in the hands of showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss this run might be even bloodier than the source material.
“People are going to die who don’t die in the books, so even the book readers will be unhappy," he said at the Writers Guild West Awards earlier this week. "Everybody better be on their toes. David and D.B. are even bloodier than I am.”
More like this
Game of Thrones series 5 will air on Sky Atlantic from Monday 13th April