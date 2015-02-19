The other clip shows Daenerys’ (Emilia Clarke) response to the former treachery of her bodyguard Ser Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen). Devastated by his actions, she begs her adviser Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel) not to betray her in a similar way.

Series 5 of the popular fantasy drama will air in April, with George RR Martin (who wrote the books the series is based on) warning that in the hands of showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss this run might be even bloodier than the source material.

“People are going to die who don’t die in the books, so even the book readers will be unhappy," he said at the Writers Guild West Awards earlier this week. "Everybody better be on their toes. David and D.B. are even bloodier than I am.”

Game of Thrones series 5 will air on Sky Atlantic from Monday 13th April