Game of Thrones TV series to kill off even more characters than the books
What do we say to the God of Death? “It’s only chapter four, leave me alone!”
All men must die – even those who, y’know, have a bit more story left to go in the source material.
Yes, it looks like even those smug types who have read the Game of Thrones novels beforehand (like this writer) aren’t safe from shock deaths in the HBO series anymore. Author George RR Martin has warned that showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss had some off-book plans for the upcoming series.
“People are going to die who don’t die in the books, so even the book readers will be unhappy," he said at the Writers Guild West Awards. "Everybody better be on their toes. David and D.B. are even bloodier than I am.”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wViILXQfX7Y
Of course, Benioff and Weiss have already made substantial changes to the books' storylines with some characters compressed or left out entirely, and have form with new death already – Thomas Brodie-Sangster’s Jojen Reed was killed off onscreen at a point where the book character was still alive.
Considering the series’ (and books’) penchant for knocking off fan-favourite characters at a moment’s notice (e.g. Sean Bean’s Ned Stark, Richard Madden’s Robb Stark or Pedro Pascal’s Oberyn Martell to name a few), it’s probably safe to say that the series is about to get a whole lot more tense – and will probably provoke even more post-episode discussion and devastated reaction videos…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=78juOpTM3tE
Game of Thrones series 5 will air on Sky Atlantic from Monday 13th April