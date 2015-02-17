“People are going to die who don’t die in the books, so even the book readers will be unhappy," he said at the Writers Guild West Awards. "Everybody better be on their toes. David and D.B. are even bloodier than I am.”

Of course, Benioff and Weiss have already made substantial changes to the books' storylines with some characters compressed or left out entirely, and have form with new death already – Thomas Brodie-Sangster’s Jojen Reed was killed off onscreen at a point where the book character was still alive.

Considering the series’ (and books’) penchant for knocking off fan-favourite characters at a moment’s notice (e.g. Sean Bean’s Ned Stark, Richard Madden’s Robb Stark or Pedro Pascal’s Oberyn Martell to name a few), it’s probably safe to say that the series is about to get a whole lot more tense – and will probably provoke even more post-episode discussion and devastated reaction videos…

Game of Thrones series 5 will air on Sky Atlantic from Monday 13th April