“I spoke to Dan [Weiss] and David [Benioff] about that and they were like, ‘Oh god… That’s embarrassing.’” Waldau told The Daily Beast.

“Everyone was like, ‘What’s going to happen?’ ‘What’s going to happen?!’ ‘It’s melting!’ ‘It crashed!’ ‘Oh my god!’”

“It’s like, just walk away… just walk away. It’s just a date!”

However, Waldau doubted the subsequent backlash would have too much of a negative influence on the series. After all, fans have come back after far worse…

“You know, I was actually thinking, ‘Is there going to be a backlash?' and people will think, ‘F**k you guys for that!’’ he said.

“But that’s really happened with every time the show kills off a major character: 'Never again! F**k you! I’m never going to watch this show' – and, you know, they keep coming back.”

He’s right – damn it Game of Thrones, we just wish we knew how to quit you.

Game of Thrones will return to HBO on Sunday 16th July, and will air on Sky Atlantic in the UK on Monday 17th July