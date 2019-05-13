Sandor “The Hound” Clegane and Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane are not exactly close. The Mountain is responsible for the scars on his younger brother's face, having shoved him into a fire when they were children.

In a post-episode discussion of Thrones episode The Bells, the showrunners admitted that they have known for a while that these characters had to die together.

Given their history, the burning backdrop of the penultimate episode was the ideal place for the pair to meet.

More like this

"We've always wanted to see these two face off again," Benioff said in a new HBO video, "and they did."

"It struck us that it would be kind of apocalyptically beautiful to see them fighting on this stairway to nowhere with the sky in the background and the dragon flying by and the flames everywhere."

Weiss added: "We knew that these two were going to die together, at each other's hands, and we knew that The Hound's death had to be a death by fire, and the one thing stronger in The Hound than his fear of fire is his hatred of the person who put that fear there in the first place."

Unsurprisingly, fans were delighted to see Cleganebowl come to fruition.

"Pour one out for my man Sandor Clegane," @ImJohnWhy tweeted, "who finally burned his brother alive and stopped Arya from continuing down her path of self-destruction."

Others couldn't help but poke fun at Cersei, who awkwardly walked past the two brothers just as things were about to get heated.

Advertisement

The last ever episode of Game of Thrones airs on Monday on Sky Atlantic