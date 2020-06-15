Entertainment Weekly announced that Daniel Portman (Podrick), Gemma Whelan (Yara), Iwan Rheon (Ramsay), Kristian Nairn (Hodor), and Natalia Tena (Osha) will take part in a special reunion game, which comes roughly a year since the series aired its final episode.

The star-studded lineup was announced in this teaser video posted to the official D&D YouTube channel, which gives an insight into what the event has in store.

As well as the Game of Thrones cast members, a number of other well known actors will be participating in Roll with Advantage, including Deborah Ann Woll (Daredevil), Brandon Routh (Legends of Tomorrow), Matthew Lillard (Scooby Doo) and David Harbour (Stranger Things).

The games will be live streamed on the Dungeons and Dragons website starting from Thursday 18th June at 10am PT (which is 6pm BST), to raise money for Red Nose Day, which launched in the United States in 2015.

