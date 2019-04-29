But fans struggled to see the action taking place on their screens as Westeros prepared for the nocturnal skirmish, with the episode’s dimly lit scenes lamented on social media.

Naturally, Twitter was awash with jokes and memes.

Others quipped that all was forgiven when Melisandre (Carice van Houten) used her power over fire to light up the action on screen.

Well, Melisandre did warn us the night was “dark and full of terrors”, so we should have been more prepared.

Game of Thrones’ dark cinematography was not Twitter’s only talking point last night, with the grisly Battle of Winterfell seeing many characters meet their grim fate.

Eddison Tollett (Ben Crompton), Lyanna Mormont (Bella Ramsey) and Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen) are just a few from the Army of the Living who never saw daylight again.

However, it was Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) who defeated the undead masses as she valiantly battled the Night King, thrusting her Valyrian steel dagger into the warrior, causing the undead army and its leader to shatter into a thousand pieces.

Now Westeros is safe from invasion once more, attention has been turned back to the battle for the Iron Throne, with another epic war simmering between Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).

Game of Thrones continues Mondays at 2am and 9pm on Sky Atlantic