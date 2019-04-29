"I can't see": Game of Thrones fans complain Battle of Winterfell was literally "too dark"
It was one of the most important battles in Game of Thrones history… if you could see it. SPOILERS BELOW
**WARNING: GAME OF THRONES SERIES 8 EPISODE 3 SPOILERS BELOW**
The much-anticipated third episode of Game of Thrones season eight promised one of the show’s most intense battles yet.
Aptly titled The Long Night, the armies of Westeros joined forces in their attempt to defeat The Night King and his hordes of White Walkers in a life or death battle for the kingdom.
But fans struggled to see the action taking place on their screens as Westeros prepared for the nocturnal skirmish, with the episode’s dimly lit scenes lamented on social media.
Naturally, Twitter was awash with jokes and memes.
Others quipped that all was forgiven when Melisandre (Carice van Houten) used her power over fire to light up the action on screen.
More like this
Well, Melisandre did warn us the night was “dark and full of terrors”, so we should have been more prepared.
Game of Thrones’ dark cinematography was not Twitter’s only talking point last night, with the grisly Battle of Winterfell seeing many characters meet their grim fate.
Eddison Tollett (Ben Crompton), Lyanna Mormont (Bella Ramsey) and Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen) are just a few from the Army of the Living who never saw daylight again.
However, it was Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) who defeated the undead masses as she valiantly battled the Night King, thrusting her Valyrian steel dagger into the warrior, causing the undead army and its leader to shatter into a thousand pieces.
Now Westeros is safe from invasion once more, attention has been turned back to the battle for the Iron Throne, with another epic war simmering between Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).
Game of Thrones continues Mondays at 2am and 9pm on Sky Atlantic