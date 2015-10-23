But now that it has been confirmed and he's set to take centre stage in London's West End, here's everything you need to know about the boy who was born to the Boy Who Lived...

Full name: Albus Severus Potter

And if you're wondering why his middle name wasn't Remus...

*sobs* It's TOO SOON.

Some time after September 1st 2005 and before September 1st 2006. He's 11 years old when he heads off to Hogwarts in 2017.

Family Tree

Albus is Harry Potter and Ginny Weasley's middle child. He has an older brother, James Sirius Potter, who started school at Hogwarts in September 2015.

Surprise, surprise, his older brother became a Gryffindor.

Have just heard that James S Potter has been Sorted (to nobody's surprise) into Gryffindor. Teddy Lupin (Head Boy, Hufflepuff) disappointed. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 1, 2015

Albus also has a little sister, Lily Luna Potter, who's about two years younger than him.

Rose and Hugo Weasley are his cousins, through his uncle Ron and aunt Hermione, while he's also very close to his dad's godson, Teddy Lupin (son of Tonks and Remus, who died in the Battle of Hogwarts).

Oh, and Neville Longbottom is his godfather.

He's a bit of an outsider

Middle child Albus is the only one in the family to have inherited his dad and grandmother's famous green eyes.

At the 2014 World Cup he was the only Potter wearing green in support of Brazil, thanks in no small part to his admiration for Brazilian Chaser Gonçalo Flores. The rest of his family were in red, to support Bulgaria and their old friend Viktor Krum, who eventually caught the Golden Snitch and won the game.

When we meet him in the Harry Potter prologue his biggest fear is being sorted into Slytherin House.

Will he follow in his father's footsteps and ask the Sorting Hat to send him to Gryffindor?

We'll have to wait until The Cursed Child debuts in the West End in 2016 to find out.