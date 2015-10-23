From JK Rowling's tweets to Pottermore – here's everything we know about Cursed Child Albus Severus
Meet the boy who'll step out of the shadow of the Boy Who Lived when the Harry Potter sequel comes to the West End stage next year
When first we met Albus Severus Potter he was an unassuming 11-year-old Hogwarts-bound boy, heading off to school with all those same first day nerves we've experienced.
And when news of Harry Potter and The Cursed Child first broke, fans were quick to joke that the show must be about Harry's son with the terrible name.
But now that it has been confirmed and he's set to take centre stage in London's West End, here's everything you need to know about the boy who was born to the Boy Who Lived...
Full name: Albus Severus Potter
And if you're wondering why his middle name wasn't Remus...
*sobs* It's TOO SOON.
Date of Birth
Some time after September 1st 2005 and before September 1st 2006. He's 11 years old when he heads off to Hogwarts in 2017.
Family Tree
Albus is Harry Potter and Ginny Weasley's middle child. He has an older brother, James Sirius Potter, who started school at Hogwarts in September 2015.
Surprise, surprise, his older brother became a Gryffindor.
Have just heard that James S Potter has been Sorted (to nobody's surprise) into Gryffindor. Teddy Lupin (Head Boy, Hufflepuff) disappointed.
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 1, 2015
Albus also has a little sister, Lily Luna Potter, who's about two years younger than him.
Rose and Hugo Weasley are his cousins, through his uncle Ron and aunt Hermione, while he's also very close to his dad's godson, Teddy Lupin (son of Tonks and Remus, who died in the Battle of Hogwarts).
Oh, and Neville Longbottom is his godfather.
He's a bit of an outsider
Middle child Albus is the only one in the family to have inherited his dad and grandmother's famous green eyes.
At the 2014 World Cup he was the only Potter wearing green in support of Brazil, thanks in no small part to his admiration for Brazilian Chaser Gonçalo Flores. The rest of his family were in red, to support Bulgaria and their old friend Viktor Krum, who eventually caught the Golden Snitch and won the game.
When we meet him in the Harry Potter prologue his biggest fear is being sorted into Slytherin House.
Will he follow in his father's footsteps and ask the Sorting Hat to send him to Gryffindor?
We'll have to wait until The Cursed Child debuts in the West End in 2016 to find out.