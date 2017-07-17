It’s like your own personal vision from the House of the Undying, and you didn’t even need to travel to Qarth for it – just watch the video above, and find yourself properly Throned up for the new series.

And if you enjoyed the first edition of GoTV, you can join us again on Monday night when we’ll be taking an in-depth look at the series’ first episode as Daenerys marches on Westeros, Jon Snow finally unites the North and Cersei glares menacingly at everyone from the Iron Throne.

The whole thing promises to be a proper Westerosi celebration – though hopefully with a little less bloodshed than the last few Game of Thrones get-togethers.

More like this

Advertisement

Game of Thrones Season 7 premieres exclusively on Monday 17th July on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV at 2am, repeated at 9pm on the same day