Everything that happened in last year’s Game of Thrones – and what to expect from the new series
In the first edition of our weekly discussion series GoTV, we take a look at how things stand in the Seven Kingdoms
Is your memory of Game of Thrones’ last series fading faster than a direwolf facing a special effects budget cut? Do you have about as much chance of remembering who killed whom, who built new alliances and who’s marching on the Red Keep as you do naming all 20,000 Freys? And does your knowledge about the next series only go as far as “there be dragons?”
Well then, you’re in luck – because here at RadioTimes.com we’ve put together an exhaustive guide to everything that happened in last year’s Game of Thrones and what to expect from the upcoming series, from giant battles and Lannister betrayals to furry friends returning from the past.
It’s like your own personal vision from the House of the Undying, and you didn’t even need to travel to Qarth for it – just watch the video above, and find yourself properly Throned up for the new series.
And if you enjoyed the first edition of GoTV, you can join us again on Monday night when we’ll be taking an in-depth look at the series’ first episode as Daenerys marches on Westeros, Jon Snow finally unites the North and Cersei glares menacingly at everyone from the Iron Throne.
The whole thing promises to be a proper Westerosi celebration – though hopefully with a little less bloodshed than the last few Game of Thrones get-togethers.
More like this
Game of Thrones Season 7 premieres exclusively on Monday 17th July on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV at 2am, repeated at 9pm on the same day