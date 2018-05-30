Yeah, hook those indistinct hedgings straight to my veins.

“I'm three quarters of the way through filming it, so that's what I'm feeling right now!” Clarke added, before wondering if the words she’d chosen would actually better describe her own state of mind as opposed to the final episodes themselves.

“Three words about how I'm feeling about the end of Game of Thrones rather than the actual season itself?”

But will season 8 actually live up to expectations? To that question, Clarke was even more circumspect.

“I hope so - we'll see,” she told us.

Based on what she’s said (in a vague way, of course) about what’s next for Daenerys elsewhere, we’re betting it’ll have fans on the edge of their seats regardless. Until, then, well – we’ll always have the ambiguous hints!

Game of Thrones returns to HBO and Sky Atlantic in 2019