“It’s never nice hearing criticism about something that you, and you know everybody else, puts their heart, soul, blood, sweat, and tears into,” Clarke told Entertainment Weekly radio. “But in the same breath, it's a shocking show, so it's going to invite commentary that everybody is free to have about the show.”

“I think the thing that's important to remember is that, sadly, first and foremost, it's a story that we’re telling that is make-believe — that is based in a fantastical world.”

“So, whilst there is a political commentary that people can take from the show because that is everyone's right to do so, I think not taking it too seriously is kind of the key here.”

Clarke isn’t the first person to defend the series’ record on this matter, with author George RR Martin (who wrote the books Game of Thrones is based on as well as several episodes of the series) previously commenting that he didn’t think we should pretend rape “doesn’t exist”.

“I’m writing about war, which [is] what almost all epic fantasy is about,” he said. "But if you’re going to write about war, and you just want to include all the cool battles and heroes killing a lot of orcs and things like that and you don’t portray [sexual violence], then there’s something fundamentally dishonest about that.”

Game of Thrones will return next year