Or at least attempting to, with some errr, slick moves that were captured on camera by the Mother of Dragons herself, Emilia Clarke.

"I mean JEEZE, one pet of a dragon and he thinks he's one of them", she wrote while sharing the video on Instagram. Though she did concede that the man who knows "nothing" certainly knew how NOT to get blown off a cliff.

Harington's been doing a LOT of talking about dragons since his surprisingly successful meeting with Drogon too. Everyone's eager to know if Jon Snow will get the chance to fly one of Dany's winged children, and he's already worked out which dragon he'd like to take off with.

"Of the two? One’s named Viserion because it’s after her brother Viserys, and the other is called Rhaegal, because it’s after her brother Rhaegar. I never really liked Viserys, so I guess it’ll have to be Rhaegal for me!" he told The New York Times.

His dragon impression will have to do for now, though. It's actually the second behind the scenes sneak peek Clarke has shared from their time filming together. When it was revealed that Jon Snow and Daenerys would meet for the first time on screen she also marked the occasion with a fun snap.

And considering the two characters seem to growing closer, we're guessing this may not be the last we've seen of Jon Snow and the Dragon Queen's on-set antics.

Game of Thrones Season 7 premieres on Mondays on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV at 2am, repeated at 9pm