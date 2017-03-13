According to EW, the two writers made the announcement at South by Southwest Film Festival: “For years we were trying to get Ed Sheeran on the show to surprise Maisie and this year we finally did it.”

Just what role he'll have isn’t clear, but from what the writers say, expect Sheeran to appear very briefly in the background of one of Williams' scenes.

Still, we can still hope Sheeran will grow out his beard to play the long-lost son of wildest of Wildings Tormund Giantsbane.

Sheeran is the latest musician to take to the Game of Thrones stage. Snow Patrol’s Gary Lightbody appeared in season three of the show, singing the Song of Ice and Fire tune The Bear and the Maiden Fair while on horseback…

And then there was Icelandic group Of Monsters And Men, who appear as the stage musicians in the play that Arya sees in Braavos, The Bloody Hand.

However, shooting these scenes isn’t the easiest for musicians. “A lot of [music artists] say they would like to [be on the show], and then we tell them [shooting a scene] is so boring,” Weiss said. “‘You’re gonna hate this — you’re going to be sitting around three days for 12 hours a day.'”

The official UK release date of Game of Thrones season seven is Monday 17th July at 2am