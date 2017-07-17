Here's @edsheeran video 2/5... ? Lines from his @GameOfThrones part & the film he is working on ?? pic.twitter.com/uBc4qL5CDc — Tom Green (@thisistomgreen) April 27, 2017

And no, that’s not much to chew over, but this new info means that Sheeran could have the largest musical cameo on the show. Although Coldplay's Will Champion appeared at season three’s Red Wedding and indie group Of Monsters and Men popped up as travelling musicians in Braavos, none of them had speaking roles.

In the same interview Sheeran also revealed that he was star struck when "taking a pee next to Kit Harington" on the Thrones set, although the two are now friends.

However, Sheeran was brought into the show for his own star quality. David Benioff and DB Weiss, showrunners of the HBO fantasy series, revealed they had convinced the singer to appear in season seven after discovering Maisie Williams was a superfan.

The two writers made the announcement at March’s South by Southwest Film Festival: “For years we were trying to get Ed Sheeran on the show to surprise Maisie and this year we finally did it.”

We’ve not got long to wait to see how Ayra Stark handles meeting her idol on-screen…

The official UK release date of Game of Thrones season seven is Monday 17th July at 2am