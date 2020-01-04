The concluding episode of Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss's series saw Dracula pursue Lucy Westenra (Lydia West) and engage in a final confrontation with his foe Zoe/Agatha Van Helsing (Dolly Wells) – and managed to fit in a cameo for Gatiss as lawyer Renfield.

Though many weren't happy with the show's climax, the concluding episode – titled The Dark Compass – did have its staunch supporters.

It's currently unclear if Dracula will return for a second series, with the first ending with the deaths of both Agatha and Dracula himself.

However, Gatiss has hinted that a continuation is possible, telling RadioTimes.com, "It’s very hard to kill a vampire. What they do is resurrect.”

The first three-part series drew overnight ratings of 3.6 million for episode one and 2.9 million for episode two.

All three episodes are now available to watch on BBC iPlayer in the UK and Netflix internationally.