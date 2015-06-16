Distraught after watching the Game of Thrones series finale? So is the rest of the internet...
Twitter is NOT happy. Not happy AT ALL.
**SPOILER ALERT! DO NOT READ ON IF YOU HAVEN'T SEEN THE GAME OF THRONES SERIES FIVE FINALE**
Game of Thrones' fifth season came to a dramatic conclusion last night and we still haven't managed to scrape our jaws off the floor. There were shocking scenes, eye-watering realisations and deaths that we just didn't see coming. I mean, we should have seen them coming – this is Thrones after all – but we weren't expecting the show's fifth run to end on so bloody a note. Did the showrunners forget that episode nine is traditionally supposed to be 'the big one'?
As far as Stannis is concerned, I think we all knew he was never going to sit on the Iron Throne. So his death is fine. #GoT
— Vivek Munshi (@KoshurBlue) June 16, 2015
Oh, and so did Myrcella.
Myrcella's death really bothered me. I absolutely HATE what they did to Ellaria and the Snakes. Making them the bad guys infuriates me
— Strong Shellwas (@TheLadyShelly) June 16, 2015
#GameofThronesFinale wow. I actually got fooled into thinking a family member could be happy for a second. Good job. Bye #Myrcella ???
— ∆ M B E R (@AmberPlaster) June 16, 2015
While Twitter had something to say about Cersei's walk of shame too,
And man. That Cersei walk of shame hurt. Even if you despise her, you have to admire her refusal to never be broken. She broke tonight.
— Larry Beyince (@DragonflyJonez) June 15, 2015
One tweeter is already predicting what's next for Cersei:
More like this
But it kind of already feels like there's no one left...
Myrcella is dead. Joffrey is dead. Robert is dead. Renly is dead. Stannis is dead. Shireen is dead. ...Help.
— Tommen Baratheon (@FaithfulLeader) June 15, 2015
Game of Thrones returns next year. Yes. We've really do have to wait that long.