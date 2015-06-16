As far as Stannis is concerned, I think we all knew he was never going to sit on the Iron Throne. So his death is fine. #GoT — Vivek Munshi (@KoshurBlue) June 16, 2015

Oh, and so did Myrcella.

Myrcella's death really bothered me. I absolutely HATE what they did to Ellaria and the Snakes. Making them the bad guys infuriates me — Strong Shellwas (@TheLadyShelly) June 16, 2015

#GameofThronesFinale wow. I actually got fooled into thinking a family member could be happy for a second. Good job. Bye #Myrcella ??? — ∆ M B E R (@AmberPlaster) June 16, 2015

While Twitter had something to say about Cersei's walk of shame too,

And man. That Cersei walk of shame hurt. Even if you despise her, you have to admire her refusal to never be broken. She broke tonight. — Larry Beyince (@DragonflyJonez) June 15, 2015

One tweeter is already predicting what's next for Cersei:

But it kind of already feels like there's no one left...

Myrcella is dead. Joffrey is dead. Robert is dead. Renly is dead. Stannis is dead. Shireen is dead. ...Help. — Tommen Baratheon (@FaithfulLeader) June 15, 2015

Game of Thrones returns next year. Yes. We've really do have to wait that long.