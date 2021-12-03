A Discovery of Witches reveals air date for final season

It’s official – the air date for the third and final season of Sky Max’s A Discovery of Witches has been revealed, with viewers finally getting confirmation about when they’ll see the conclusion of witch Diana and vampire Matthew’s supernatural struggle.

All Souls fans had better mark their calendars: RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal that the first episode will come to TV screens on Friday 7th January. Subsequent episodes will air on Sky Max on Fridays, though the whole series is expected to be available on-demand (and via streaming service NOW) from the 7th.

You can check out a quick recap of the series teeing up the release date in the video above. Might be time for a rewatch…

Based on the trilogy of books by author Deborah Harkness, A Discovery of Witches stars Teresa Palmer and Matthew Goode in the main roles, alongside an ensemble cast including Lindsay Duncan, Alex Kingston, Steven Cree, Tanya Moodie, Paul Rhys, Edward Bluemel, Adelle Leonce and many (many) more.

Beginning as a forbidden, star-crossed romance between different supernatural tribes, over the course of the first two series the story expanded to include inter-species war, time travel and devastating magical threats – and based on the official synopsis (below) released by Sky, it sounds like the pace won’t let up in season three.

“In the third and final instalment of this spellbinding adaptation of Deborah Harkness’ All Souls trilogy, vampire Matthew (Matthew Goode) and witch Diana (Teresa Palmer) return from 1590 to find tragedy at Sept-Tours,” the synopsis teased.

“They must find the missing pages from the Book of Life and the Book itself before it’s too late, but a monster from Matthew’s past is lying in wait for his return.”

Altogether, it sounds like this fantasy romance will be going out with a bang when it returns in just over a month. The end is near – and getting ever-closer…

A Discovery of Witches season 3 airs on Sky Max and NOW from Friday 7th January. For more, check out our dedicated Fantasy page or our full TV Guide.