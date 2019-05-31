The book is none other than Neil Gaiman's 2001 fantasy novel American Gods. Take a look:

Of course, this moment does not come from Gaiman and Terry Pratchett's original Good Omens novel, which was published in 1990 – more than a decade before American Gods.

But it seems like an appropriate nod to Gaiman's other much-loved novel, which has already been adapted into an ongoing Amazon drama starring Ricky Whittle and Ian McShane. Work has now begun on season three.

More like this

Of course, the inclusion of this particular book within Good Omens does raise an interesting question: if the author Neil Gaiman actually exists within the Good Omens universe, did he ever team up with a bloke called Terry Pratchett to write an apocalypse-based fantasy novel...?

Advertisement

Good Omens is available on Amazon Prime Video now, with a BBC broadcast following later in 2019