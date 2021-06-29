Demon Slayer season 2 release date: Trailer, spoilers and how to watch

Tanjirou and Nezuko are returning for the second season of the record-breaking anime series. Debuting in 2019 and followed up by a feature film called Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, the Demon Slayer story is one of the most hotly followed in all of anime.

Starting out as a manga from Koyoharu Gotouge, it has spread into a worldwide phenomenon and saw a lengthy 26 episode first season premiere in 2019. This turned into a direct feature film sequel that went on to become the highest grossing film in the history of Japan – bigger than any Studio Ghibli release and other box office hits such as Titanic and Avatar.

Demon Slater: Mugen Train also became the first anime film to hit number 1 on the US box office and when 2020 was all said and done, it was the highest grossing film of the year – albeit there were very few blockbusters released last year due to the pandemic.

Smash TV show, the biggest movie of 2020…. of course there was going to be a second season of Demon Slayer. Read on for all you need to know.

Demon Slayer season 2 release date

Whilst no specific date has been announced for the second season of Demon Slayer, it is confirmed to be coming out in 2021. As we’re halfway through the year, expect an imminent announcement.

How to watch Demon Slayer season 2

Broadcast details for much of the world are still unconfirmed for the second season of Demon Slayer. In the UK, the first season could be seen on CrunchyRoll and later Netflix so expect it to land on the all-powerful streamer later in 2021.

Demon Slayer season 2 trailer

Whilst there may not yet be a confirmed release date for Demon Slayer, there is a trailer to whet appetites around the world. That can be seen below:

What is Demon Slayer about?

Demon Slayer is an epic saga that follows a kindly teen called Tanjirou who is devastated after his entire family is murdered by demons with his sister also turned into a demon. Possessed with a vengeance, to bring payback for his family, he begins training as a demon slayer and also seeks a way to turn his sister back human.

The series follows his training to become a demon slayer and ultimately becoming qualified to take on the demon that slaughtered his family: Muzan Kibutsuji.

Demon Slayer season 2 spoilers

The second season is expected to follow on from where the film ended and continue adapting the manga in its forthcoming episodes.

It is known that Tengen Uzui will be a major part of the second season. Tengen has the special ability to command sound.

The plot of the second season is expected to follow Tanjirou to Japan’s red light district in order to track down a demon that has been causing havoc in the area. The season should also delve deeper into the mythology of the Hashira.

What is Demon Slayer: Mugen Train about?

The feature film sequel to the first season of Demon Slayer carries on from the end of the last episode with Tanjirou and Nezuko carrying out a mission on a train, investigating how and why 40 people have disappeared from the passenger carrier in recent years. The culprit turns out to be a sleep-manipulating demon who has the power to stop people from ever waking back up.

