In a photo shared by the Staged star and Ty's mum Georgia Tennant, the young actor is seen sat at his Comic-Con photo signing stand for House of the Dragon, in which he played Aegon Targaryen, while dad David Tennant stands behind him holding a sign which read: "He's not that special!"

We've all been embarrassed by our fathers at some point – even House of the Dragon 's Ty Tennant, who was trolled by his Doctor Who dad at this weekend's Comic-Con in what has now become a Tennant family tradition.

The tongue-in-cheek sign is a callback to an identical one held by Peter Davison, David Tennant's father-in-law and the Fifth Doctor, at the Scottish actor's April appearance at Comic-Con Wales, shared in a Tweet by Georgia with the caption: "'Here I am protesting in front of the half mile queue for your husband.'"

Fans have taken to Twitter to praise the light trolling, with one writing: "The saga continues," alongside another photograph in which Davison holds a 'Now he is special' sign in front of Michael Sheen, Tennant's on-screen rival in Staged.

Meanwhile, another adopted the tradition for his own Doctor Who fan photo, posing with both Jodie Whittaker and David Tennant as the former's sign reads, "He's not that special!", and the latter's says, "I am that special!"

"I had to do my duty as a #DoctorWho fan. Who is the most special? BOTH OF THEM," he wrote in a Tweet. "Two absolute legends."

It does seem as though Tennant is rather special, as he's set to officially play the Doctor once again in next year's 60th anniversary specials, playing the Fourteenth Doctor.

The BAFTA winner returned to the show during the regeneration scene in The Power of the Doctor where Jodie Whittaker's incarnation of the Time Lord turned into his, with Tennant adding the line, "I know these teeth" to the dialogue himself.

