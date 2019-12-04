“We are thrilled to have such a talent as David to play this modern take on the iconic role of Phileas Fogg," said executive producer Simon Crawford Collins. "Bigger than the hair-raising physical challenges of the adventure – from the scorching heat of the desert to skulduggery in Hong Kong and of course strikes in Paris – will be Fogg’s personal journey.

"I’m excited that viewers will also have the pleasure of watching the extraordinary talents of Leonie and Ibrahim in the roles of Fix and Passepartout, as they travel around the world. The series is full of adrenaline, heart and of course lots of fun, thanks to Ashley and our talented writing team. Viewers are in for something really special!”

Prior to Fogg, Tennant's most recently announced role was playing real-life serial killer Dennis Nilsen in forthcoming ITV drama Des.

The Scottish star was recently named the UK’s hardest working actor in a survey carried out by streaming service BritBox with his former Broadchurch co-star Olivia Colman the highest ranked actress on the list.