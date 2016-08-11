It's claimed that the talks were initially lukewarm – Fincher is not a fan of sequels, having spoken negatively about his time on Alien 3 – but his respect for Pitt means they may be close to cutting a deal.

Pitt will be starring in and producing the next instalment of the zombie epic, which is expected to start filming in early 2017. The original grossed $540 million worldwide.

Fincher hasn't directed a feature film since 2014's Gone Girl. He's recently become involved with television, shooting a pilot for Netflix called Mind Hunters.