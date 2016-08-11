David Fincher in line to direct World War Z sequel
The Fight Club director is reportedly being courted for the zombie movie by star Brad Pitt
Apparently Brad Pitt and David Fincher could be reunited for another blockbuster soon.
According to Variety, the actor is courting the director – who he worked with on Fight Club, Se7en and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button – to direct the follow-up to Zombie thriller World War Z.
It's claimed that the talks were initially lukewarm – Fincher is not a fan of sequels, having spoken negatively about his time on Alien 3 – but his respect for Pitt means they may be close to cutting a deal.
Pitt will be starring in and producing the next instalment of the zombie epic, which is expected to start filming in early 2017. The original grossed $540 million worldwide.
Fincher hasn't directed a feature film since 2014's Gone Girl. He's recently become involved with television, shooting a pilot for Netflix called Mind Hunters.