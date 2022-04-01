Speaking to RadioTimes.com at this year's Radio Times Covers Party , Will Parry actor Amir Wilson suggested we could be in for an emotional end to Lyra and Will's journey.

His Dark Materials is set to end with its upcoming third season, and the cast and crew have been teasing what we can expect.

Wilson said: "I think it's a lot darker, a lot sadder. It's definitely more emotional. I think it was definitely harder to film. There's a lot more going on, I think the introduction of a lot more characters as well. It's a lot to look forward to."

Asked to describe the new season in three words, Wilson ominously chose "love, loss and death".

Amir Wilson as Will Parry in His Dark Materials season 3 HBO/BBC

Meanwhile, one of the series' executive producers, Jane Tranter, said: "I think it's bigger. It's certainly bigger, it's certainly a little darker, but it's also more romantic.

"The third season of His Dark Materials is when all the questions of season 1 and season 2 finally are answered. But it's when we also start exploring the theme of love, romantic love, and love between mother and child, father and son. And I would say it's more thrills and spills than season 1 and 2 have been."

A date has not yet been confirmed for the fantasy series' return, but here's hoping we don't have long to wait to see how it all plays out.

For now, we were given our first glimpses at the new season in an HBO trailer late last year, including the full return of James McAvoy’s Lord Asriel.

Additional reporting by Huw Fullerton.

