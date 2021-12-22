First-look glimpse of His Dark Materials season three in new HBO trailer

While there was no series of His Dark Materials this autumn, fans of the series need not fret, as the third and final series has already been filmed ahead of a debut in late 2022.

Advertisement

And now we’ve been given our first look at what we can expect from the next instalment of the Philip Pullman adaptation, including the full return of James McAvoy’s Lord Asriel after his absence (barring one small cameo) in season two.

You can see small flashes of Asriel in a new trailer from HBO Max, and we can have a better look here – it seems like this might be Asriel, sporting a new hairdo, hard at work in the Republic of Heaven war camp he’s created to wage war on The Authority (basically, he’s taking on God).

The BBC and HBO have also released first looks of Lyra (Dafne Keen) and her mother Mrs Coulter (Ruth Wilson) looking perturbed, though the tease of Subtle Knife-bearer Will (Amir Keen) is slightly more worrying. What’s left him looking so battered, punchdrunk and sweaty?

Admittedly, we’re only seeing small glimpses of the new series here, but with around 9-10 months to go before we actually see the conclusion of Pullman’s epic tale onscreen, we’re sure this is just the beginning. It’ll certainly do for starters.

Redeem this in 2022. pic.twitter.com/VWQcOnRy40 — HBO Max (@hbomax) December 22, 2021

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sci-fi and fantasy newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

His Dark Materials season three comes to BBC One and HBO Max in autumn 2022. For more, check out our dedicated Fantasy page or our full TV Guide.

Advertisement

This year’s Radio Times Christmas double issue is on sale now, featuring two weeks of TV, film and radio listings, reviews, features and interviews with the stars.