Netflix has released new images of the cast of its hotly anticipated thriller, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Advertisement

The photos reveal a first glimpse of actress Michelle Gomez – who played Missy in three series of Doctor Who – as Sabrina’s evil teacher Mary Wardell.

Michelle Gomez, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix)

Former The Office star Lucy Davis also appears in character as Aunt Helda.

What is your favourite TV channel? VOTE NOW

Lucy Davis, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix)

More images show Miranda Otto as Aunt Zelda and Ross Lynch as Sabrina’s love interest Harvey.

Miranda Otto Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Miranda Otto, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix)

Netflix's reboot of Sabrina the Teenage Witch reimagines the show as a dark coming-of-age story, starring Kiernan Shipka in the lead role.

More like this
Ross Lynch, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix)

As the new creepy trailer reinforced, it's going to be very different from the 90s comedy.

Advertisement

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina lands on Netflix on 26th October

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement