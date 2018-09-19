Michelle Gomez, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix)

Former The Office star Lucy Davis also appears in character as Aunt Helda.

More images show Miranda Otto as Aunt Zelda and Ross Lynch as Sabrina’s love interest Harvey.

Netflix's reboot of Sabrina the Teenage Witch reimagines the show as a dark coming-of-age story, starring Kiernan Shipka in the lead role.

As the new creepy trailer reinforced, it's going to be very different from the 90s comedy.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina lands on Netflix on 26th October