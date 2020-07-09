Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

But Netflix revealed on Wednesday 8th July that the show would not be continuing beyond the next eight-episode run - with many fans taking to social media to make clear they hoped the series would be picked up by another network.

The first season of the show landed in the October of 2018 with the next two arriving in April 2019 and January 2020 respectively.

The final run will launch on Netflix later this year - with no exact date yet given - and will reportedly see The Eldritch Terrors descend upon Greendale with the coven forced to fight each terrifying threat one-by-one leading up to…The Void, which is the End of All Things.

In a statement to TV Line, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said, "The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone’s favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy.

"I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show.

"I’m also grateful to our partners at Netflix, Warner Bros., Berlanti Television and Archie Comics for letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it. We can’t wait for everyone to see Part Four.”

The cast for the series also includes Miranda Otto as Zelda Spellman, Lucy Davis as Hilda Spellman, Ross Lynch as Harvey Kinkle, and Gavin Leatherwood as Nicholas Scratch.

You can watch seasons 1-3 of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on Netflix.