Carrie Fisher becomes an agony aunt to give 'advice from the dark side'
"Young folk – ask me your questions and I’ll tell you no lies. Just maybe not the whole, horrid truth. Fun, huh?"
Carrie Fisher is becoming an agony aunt to give advice to young people – and there's no doubt she'll be excellent. After all, she's seen and experienced a lot of things – and we don't just mean that Princess Leia hair or all those strange creatures in that other galaxy.
"I can’t help you with your homework; but I can tell you what I did if I’ve had an experience like yours. Throw it at my wall and see what sticks. What you do with that info is up to you," Fisher wrote in The Guardian, where her 'Advice from the dark side' column will appear.
She added: "Hilariously – after all the drug addiction and celebration marriage and mental illness and divorce and shock treatment and heartbreak and motherhood and childhood and neighbourhood and hood in general – I’ve turned out to be (at close to 70) a kind of happy person (go figure!). A human who’s had her fair share of challenging and unhappy experiences. Over time, I’ve paid attention, taken notes and forgotten easily half of everything I’ve gone through. But I’ll rifle through the half I recall and lay it at your feet.
"Tell me your story and I'll tell you mine."