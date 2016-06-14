Carrie Fisher is becoming an agony aunt to give advice to young people – and there's no doubt she'll be excellent. After all, she's seen and experienced a lot of things – and we don't just mean that Princess Leia hair or all those strange creatures in that other galaxy.

Advertisement

"I can’t help you with your homework; but I can tell you what I did if I’ve had an experience like yours. Throw it at my wall and see what sticks. What you do with that info is up to you," Fisher wrote in The Guardian, where her 'Advice from the dark side' column will appear.