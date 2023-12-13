He also starred as one of the Gentlemen in the Emmy-nominated season 4 episode Hush.

Toy died at his home in California on the evening of Monday 11th December. His death was announced by friends on Facebook.

His partner Bethany Henderson revealed that he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer two years ago.

"For many reasons we were very hopeful for, at least, a longer and more fruitful time on planet Earth," she wrote on 8th December.

"Even the more recent challenges felt more like a hiccup in progress.

"Unfortunately, it looks like we’ve reached the end of the road with the doctor’s treatment. His condition has declined a lot in the last two months and tremendously in the last several days."

Toy grew up in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, before moving to Los Angeles and becoming one of the founding members of the Nada Theatre.

As well as Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which aired from 1997 until 2003, Toy also starred in the show’s spin-off Angel as a vampire called Prince of Lies.

Camden Toy as Gnarl in Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Mutant Enemy Productions

Other credits include The Insider's Guide to Film School, The Bay, Average Joe and a voice role on Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Tributes have been flooding in for Toy on social media following the sad news of his passing.

James C Leary, who played the demon Clem, shared a picture of him and Toy together and wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "The world lost a delightfully maniacal, abundantly kind, and overwhelmingly generous soul last night.

"I had the pleasure and privilege to travel the world, tread the boards, and sail the seas with @Camden_Toy and I shall cherish every moment. Rest easy."

Horror actor Bill Moseley also shared: "RIP Camden Toy. I’ll miss you, brother."