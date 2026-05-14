With Apple TV set to adapt Brandon Sanderson's sprawling Cosmere universe, the author has provided a very welcome update for fans.

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The beloved fantasy writer, who has signed a groundbreaking deal with Apple TV for multiple adaptations of his works, is working on a screenplay for a movie based on his Mistborn series, which he estimates is currently 72% finished.

But, in a video posted to his YouTube channel this week, he confirmed something very exciting – that, as soon as it's done, he'll be getting to work on the Stormlight series.

"Once I finish the Mistborn screenplay, my next project will be getting a pilot for Stormlight and then trying to get the whole season worked through," he said.

"I'm not going to write it all myself, though. So if you're like, 'Brandon, how long will that take?' I am going to have some writing partners. But I'm going to write a big, decent chunk of it myself, because I would like to."

Considering how long it can take for TV series to arrive on screen after they're first announced, it's excellent news for fans that Sanderson is looking to start work on the Stormlight series so soon after finishing Mistborn.

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Sanderson's Stormlight Archive currently consists of five novels, with the author planning to eventually extend it to 10.

The high fantasy series takes place on the planet Roshar, which is plagued by magical Highstorms. It follows a group of humans, including soldier Kaladin Stormblessed, scholar Shallan Davar, and highprince Dalinar Kholin, who bond with spirits called Spren, marking the long-awaited return of magical warriors known as Knights Radiant.

Sanderson, who also famously completed the final three books in the beloved The Wheel of Time series following Robert Jordan’s passing, previously opened up about why he chose Apple TV as a partner in adapting his books.

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He said the streamer wants to be “a true partner” and that he feels “they really get what I want to do” offering the right levels of approvals and control over the adaptations.

He went on to praise the platform’s track record of high quality shows, adding: “Apple does fewer things, but with higher quality, than some other studios.”

“I find virtually everything of theirs I watch is excellent and creator driven,” he continued.

Under the agreement with Apple TV, Sanderson will write, produce and consult on projects, as well as retain approval rights over his fictional universe – marking an unprecedented level of author involvement in modern screen adaptations.

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