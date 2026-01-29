With fantasy adaptations proving prime real estate for streaming services and networks – courtesy of HBO’s wildly popular take on George RR Martin’s beloved Game of Thrones novels and prequels – it looks like Apple TV is staking its claim as the next major fantasy franchise home.

Ad

Not content with adapting Isaac Asimov’s sprawling epic Foundation, Hugh Howey’s Wool trilogy and Martha Well’s The Murderbot Diaries, the streaming service has reportedly turned to beloved fantasy author Brandon Sanderson for its next big instalment.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Apple TV has closed an “unprecedented deal” to secure the rights to Sanderson’s Cosmere – an interconnected fictional literary universe comprising 24 novels, several series, graphic novels, short stories and novellas.

The streamer is reportedly looking to first adapt the Mistborn series for film and The Stormlight Archive series for television, with a treasure trove of books across the Cosmere’s various sagas to draw from.

The author revealed that this isn’t the first time he has taken the project’s rights to Hollywood, noting in a recent statement that he originally sought a partner for the adaptation back in 2016.

He also discussed his reasons for choosing Apple TV, explaining that the streamer wants to be “a true partner” and that he feels “they really get what I want to do” offering the right levels of approvals and control over the adaptations.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from YouTube. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

He went on to praise the platform’s track record of high quality shows, adding: “Apple does fewer things, but with higher quality, than some other studios.”

“I find virtually everything of theirs I watch is excellent and creator driven,” he continued.

Sanderson also shared an update on the next five months, revealing that he will be writing the Mistborn screenplay as his full time focus. He reassured fans, however, that he will "focus on doing it carefully and right".

“I promise not to get too distracted to do books. However, if I want this done right, I need to give some real attention and heart to it now.”

The Stormlight Archive – a planned 10-book series split across two five-book arcs – already has producers attached. Blue Marble, who previously produced Apple TV+ series Pachinko, is set to executive produce the television adaptation.

With Amazon MGM Studios adapting JRR Tolkien’s rich fantasy world and HBO continuing its long-running partnership with George RR Martin, Apple TV appears keen to secure its own slice of the fantasy literature pie with this landmark deal.

And it’s no surprise that they’ve turned to literary giant and fan favourite Sanderson, who has sold over 50 million copies worldwide.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

Beyond building an interconnected universe spanning multiple series, the prolific author has long been selling out fantasy conventions – and famously completed the final three books in the beloved The Wheel of Time series following Robert Jordan’s passing.

Sanderson reportedly met with several major studio heads amid a competitive bidding situation, with the author ultimately securing a rare deal that grants him significant creative control over screen adaptations.

Under the agreement, Sanderson will write, produce and consult on projects, as well as retain approval rights over his fictional universe – marking an unprecedented level of author involvement in modern screen adaptations.

As studios increasingly turn to popular literary adaptations, this unprecedented deal could signal a shift in how authors and studios collaborate.

With Apple TV’s deal with Sanderson, alongside Amazon MGM Studios and Michael B Jordan’s eagerly awaited adaptation of Rebecca Yarros's Empyrean series, fantasy fans certainly have a lot to look forward to on the horizon.

Ad

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.