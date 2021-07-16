Boruto episode 208 release date: Preview, latest news for anime series

By: John Calday

Advertisement

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations showcases the next chapter of Naruto’s eldest child, fans only having to wait 33 days after the conclusion of Naruto Shippuden to see the boy in action.

Young Boruto may share his father’s maya-blue eyes, but it’s the mini “Super Saiyan”-style bob keeping his head in the clouds of kindred youth.

Rejecting the way of the Hokage, we follow Boruto’s journey as he and his friends all carve their own path in and around The Academy.

Now four years and 207 episodes into the franchise, we can unveil details on the next episode, no. 208.

Boruto episode 208 release date

UK viewers (along with anyone anywhere outside of Asia), can watch next episode’s release on 18th July 2021, from online licensee Crunchyroll. Australian viewers can find episodes on ABC Me.

For Japanese users, episodes are readily available on TV Tokyo and similar networks. Viz Media & Hulu houses Boruto for those viewing in the North America.

Boruto episode 208 preview

The first trailer was released on 11th July 2021 and previews some gloomy animation and some tense character exchanges before the protagonist confronts his aggressors.

Boruto manga – can I read it online?

Luckily enough, you can pore over the Manga offering of Boruto online. One veritable source of Boruto Manga can be found here . This includes all chapters (one to 60) of the story so far.

Boruto English dub cast

Current cast members have been involved in other popular productions. Amanda Celine Miller, Cherami Leigh, Robbie Daymond and Stephanie Sheh have all taken part in the Sailor Moon series along with Max Mittelman and Ray Chase in varying series of One Punch Man.

The main cast members for the English dub are:

Amanda Celine Miller as Boruto

Cherami Leigh as Sarada

Robbie Daymond as Mitsuki

Max Mittelman as Konohamaru

Stephanie Sheh as Hinata

All of the English dub versions can be found on Hulu.

Advertisement

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will air in 2021. Check out the rest of our Sci-fi and Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.