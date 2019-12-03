BBC’s Dracula will air three days in a row from New Year’s Day
The episode titles for Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss’ adaptation have also been revealed
After waiting months for new BBC/Netflix vampire drama Dracula, fans will be able to gorge on all the episodes of the fantasy horror series from New Year’s Day – because each of the feature-length stories will air on subsequent days in what the BBC have described as a "three-day reign of terror."
In other words, episode one – titled The Rules of the Beast – will air at 9pm on New Year’s Day on BBC One, followed by episode two (Blood Vessel) on Thursday 2nd January at the same time, followed by episode three (The Dark Compass) at 9.00pm on Friday 3rd January.
Yes, it’s a real smorgasbord of bloodsucking action that week – and if you’re confused why all three of the hour-and-a-half episodes are airing so closely together, there may be a simple explanation.
You see, Dracula (created by Sherlock’s Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss) is a co-production between the BBC and Netflix, and RadioTimes.com understands that the streaming giant intends to release all three episodes on the first weekend of 2020 (in keeping with its usual bingable release pattern).
While Netflix can't stream the series until all episodes have aired on the BBC (thanks to the terms of their deal), it could be that the two broadcasters agreed on this unusual schedule to benefit both parties and their particular styles of release. Alternatively, it could just be that this is how Moffat and Gatiss wanted the drama to be experienced.
More like this
Whatever the truth, for impatient fans it’s a happy bonus that they’ll see Claes Bang’s Count in action with such a short delay.
Dracula begins on New Year’s Day at 9pm on BBC One