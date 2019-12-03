Yes, it’s a real smorgasbord of bloodsucking action that week – and if you’re confused why all three of the hour-and-a-half episodes are airing so closely together, there may be a simple explanation.

You see, Dracula (created by Sherlock’s Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss) is a co-production between the BBC and Netflix, and RadioTimes.com understands that the streaming giant intends to release all three episodes on the first weekend of 2020 (in keeping with its usual bingable release pattern).

While Netflix can't stream the series until all episodes have aired on the BBC (thanks to the terms of their deal), it could be that the two broadcasters agreed on this unusual schedule to benefit both parties and their particular styles of release. Alternatively, it could just be that this is how Moffat and Gatiss wanted the drama to be experienced.

Whatever the truth, for impatient fans it’s a happy bonus that they’ll see Claes Bang’s Count in action with such a short delay.

Dracula begins on New Year’s Day at 9pm on BBC One