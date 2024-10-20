Uzumaki focuses on the town of Kurouzu-cho, whose townfolk have an odd obsession with spirals; which is where the series gets its name.

With its black-and-white aesthetic, the series shares Itō’s distinctive art style and follows the adventures of Kirie Goshima and her boyfriend Shuichi Saito as they try to unravel the curse and save the townsfolk.

So will the anime get a second season? Here's everything we know.

Will there be an Uzumaki season 2?

Simply put, we don’t know. The manga itself was quite short, published originally in three volumes – so the four-episode arc could actually be the end.

However, fans of the series needing a bigger Uzumaki fix should also check out the film adaption from 2000 as well as the original manga, whose three volumes were published by Viz Media.

Should a second season be officially announced, we'll be sure to let you know!

When could a potential Uzumaki season 2 be released?

We would expect there to be a big gap in between Uzumaki season 1 and any potential season 2, as season 1 took such a long time to be released.

After being announced in 2019, the series went through multiple delays before finally being released in 2024.

Who could return for a potential Uzumaki season 2?

The following voice actors star in Uzumaki, and could return for a potential second season:

Uki Satake as Kirie Goshima

Shin-ichiro Miki as Shuichi Saito

Mika Doi as Yukie Saito

Takashi Matsuyama as Yoshio Saito

Toshio Furukawa as Yasue Goshima

Katsutoshi Matsuyazaki as Tokuo Katayama

Tatsumaru Tachibana as Katsuki Isumura

Ami Fukushima as Shiho

Koichi Tochika as Ikue Yokota

Is there a trailer for a potential Uzumaki season 2?

As the series has not yet been renewed, there is no trailer as yet. We will update this page if any new footage drops.

