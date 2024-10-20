Will there be an Uzumaki season 2?
As the spirals continue to swirl, we ask if Junji Itō's masterpiece Uzumaki will get a second season.
As horror manga goes, Uzumaki is a masterpiece.
Written in 1998 by the legendary horror manga-ka Junji Itō (who also authored Tomie) it is one of the best examples of the J-horror genre and the anime adaption recently began airing on Channel Four in the UK on the same day as the US release.
Uzumaki focuses on the town of Kurouzu-cho, whose townfolk have an odd obsession with spirals; which is where the series gets its name.
With its black-and-white aesthetic, the series shares Itō’s distinctive art style and follows the adventures of Kirie Goshima and her boyfriend Shuichi Saito as they try to unravel the curse and save the townsfolk.
So will the anime get a second season? Here's everything we know.
Will there be an Uzumaki season 2?
Simply put, we don’t know. The manga itself was quite short, published originally in three volumes – so the four-episode arc could actually be the end.
However, fans of the series needing a bigger Uzumaki fix should also check out the film adaption from 2000 as well as the original manga, whose three volumes were published by Viz Media.
Should a second season be officially announced, we'll be sure to let you know!
When could a potential Uzumaki season 2 be released?
We would expect there to be a big gap in between Uzumaki season 1 and any potential season 2, as season 1 took such a long time to be released.
After being announced in 2019, the series went through multiple delays before finally being released in 2024.
Who could return for a potential Uzumaki season 2?
The following voice actors star in Uzumaki, and could return for a potential second season:
- Uki Satake as Kirie Goshima
- Shin-ichiro Miki as Shuichi Saito
- Mika Doi as Yukie Saito
- Takashi Matsuyama as Yoshio Saito
- Toshio Furukawa as Yasue Goshima
- Katsutoshi Matsuyazaki as Tokuo Katayama
- Tatsumaru Tachibana as Katsuki Isumura
- Ami Fukushima as Shiho
- Koichi Tochika as Ikue Yokota
Is there a trailer for a potential Uzumaki season 2?
As the series has not yet been renewed, there is no trailer as yet. We will update this page if any new footage drops.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.