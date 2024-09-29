Focusing on two teenagers who start to notice mysterious goings-on in their hometown of Kurouzu-cho, the anime adapts some of the most iconic moments and imagery from the manga – despite being more than a bit short for time.

Thankfully for fans this side of the Atlantic, it's being released in the UK at the same time as the US, with Channel 4 airing the series. Unluckily for everyone, there are only currently four episodes on their way – so we'll need to savour them!

Here's everything you need to know about when new episodes of Uzumaki.

Uzumaki release schedule: When are new episodes out?

In the UK, new episodes will stream on Channel 4 every Sunday starting from 29th September.

So the release schedule looks like this:

Episode 1 - 29th September

Episode 2 - 6th October

Episode 3 - 13th October

Episode 4- 20th October

Uzumaki Adult Swim

What time are new Uzumaki episodes out?

Thankfully, fans will have the episodes to watch from first thing in the morning. New episodes stream on Channel 4 from 6am every Sunday.

How many episodes of Uzumaki are there?

Currently, we're only expecting to see four episodes of Uzumaki.

The series had a difficult road to release due to the Covid-19 pandemic - and the producers were keen to perfect the anime, considering how well loved the manga has become.

Here's hoping it lives up to fans' expectations!

Uzumaki will begin on Channel 4 on Sunday 29th September.

