Even though season 3 has just began, as usual anime fans are hungrily asking when they can expect the next season of the hit fighting show.

Here's everything we know about air dates, trailers and returning characters for Tokyo Revengers season 4.

Will there be Tokyo Revengers season 4?

Tokyo Revengers.

Currently, there has been no official announcement for Tokyo Revengers season 4, but given that the third season of the show has just begun, we might expect an announcement to come just after the current run finishes.

Keep an eye out and we will update this page as soon we know more.

When could Tokyo Revengers season 4 be released?

There was around a two-year gap between Tokyo Revengers season 1, which premiered on 11th April 2021, and season 2, which began on 8th January 2023 - so, usually, we would say to roughly expect a two-year gap between seasons.

However, there is the massive curveball of season 3, which has premiered just six months after the season 2 finale which aired on 2nd April 2023, with season 3 beginning on 4th October 2023.

So, it's a bit difficult to predict just when Tokyo Revengers season 4 may come out, but if season 3 is a similar 13-episode length to season 2, then we could expect Tokyo Revengers season 4 to debut in late 2024.

Tokyo Revengers cast: Who could be back for season 4?

Tokyo Revengers.

So long as no one has any bust-ups behind the scenes, we expect the following cast to return for the fourth season:

Junya Enoki as Inui Seishu

Yuuki Shin as Takemichi Hanagaki

Yuu Hayashi as Manjiro Sano

Natsuki Hanae as Kokonoi Hajime

Tasuku Hatanaka as Hakkai Shiba

Nobunaga Shimazaki as Izana Kurokawa

Tetsu Inada as Kanji Mochizuki

Tokyo Revengers season 4 plot: What could happen?

Season 3 appears to be entirely focused around the Tenjiku Arc, which is widely regarded as one of the greatest arcs in the history of the manga.

Following on from that is the Bonten Arc, which covers Chapters 187 - 206 in the manga - we expect season 4 will cover this arc in its entirety, so expect the disbanding of the Tokyo Manji Gang alongside a return to the future, where almost everything seems to be just as Takemichi hoped it would be.

That is, except Mikey appears to be missing...

To say much more would be spoiling another great arc, so fingers crossed Tokyo Revengers gets renewed for a fourth season.

Is there a trailer for Tokyo Revengers season 4?

Currently there is no official announcement, teaser or trailer for the fourth season of Tokyo Revengers, but we'll be sure to update this page when new updates are released.

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide or Streaming Guide to find out what to watch tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.