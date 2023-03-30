Season 1 premiered in 2021, introducing us to Takemichi Hanagaki, who has gone on a journey back in time to prevent the murder of his girlfriend. To succeed, he had to work his way up through the ranks of the Tokyo Manji Gang, and he's not done yet either as season 2 is still currently airing, as of March 2023.

Based on Ken Wakui's manga, the anime series Tokyo Revengers has captured the hearts of vengeful animation lovers everywhere with its unique blend of action, drama, and time travel shenanigans.

But what will come next when season 2 is finished? Will there even be a season 3?

Read on for everything we know so far about Tokyo Revengers season 3.

Will there be a Tokyo Revengers season 3?

As Tokyo Revengers season 2 is currently airing still, there's been no confirmation of a third season just yet.

However, that doesn't mean one won't come. Given how popular the show is, not to mention all the untold chapters still left in the manga, a renewal seems pretty likely.

Until Tokyo Revengers is green-lit for a third season, we can only speculate when the next chapter might arrive.

Saying that, though, there was only a one-year gap between the first two seasons, which means season 3 could arrive as soon as early 2024 if a renewal comes soon and production stays on track.

Tokyo Revengers season 3 cast: who will return?

Cast members who could return for Tokyo Revengers season three include:

Junya Enoki as Inui Seishu

Natsuki Hanae as Kokonoi Hajime

Tasuku Hatanaka as Hakkai Shiba

Yuuki Shin, Azumi Waki, Ryota Osaka, and Yuu Hayashi could also return, too – as long as Tokyo Revengers is renewed and as long as their characters actually manage to survive the new season.

Is there a trailer for Tokyo Revengers season 3?

Without that all-important confirmation, no new footage for season 3 will be arriving anytime soon. But when it does, it looks likely that the next batch of episodes will cover the the Tenjiku arc (for fans in the know).

If so, it's possible that Tokyo Revengers season 3 might end up being the final season, but nothing's for certain yet at such an early stage.

We'll update this page as and when more trailers and plot details are released.

You can catch Tokyo Revengers on Crunchyroll.

Check out the rest of our Sci-Fi and Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what’s on tonight.

