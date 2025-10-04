With lead times between anime seasons — and sometimes, even individual episodes — so unpredictable these days, it’s important to keep up with their exact release dates and launch times so you don’t miss out, or potentially get spoiled.

Starting from its premiere date, here’s when and where you can catch every episode of Spy x Family season 3.

Spy x Family season 3 release schedule: When are new episodes out?

Loid & Yor, who are returning in Spy x Family season 3, Crunchyroll

The release date for Spy x Family season 3’s premiere was Saturday 4th October 2025, on Crunchyroll and Hulu (US only), meaning the rest of its episodes will be out on the following dates of the same weekday:

Spy x Family season 3 episode 1 - 4th October 2025

Spy x Family season 3 episode 2 - 11th October 2025

Spy x Family season 3 episode 3 - 18th October 2025

Spy x Family season 3 episode 4 - 25th October 2025

Spy x Family season 3 episode 5 - 4th October 2025

Spy x Family season 3 episode 6 - 1st November 2025

Spy x Family season 3 episode 7 - 8th November 2025

Spy x Family season 3 episode 8 - 15th November 2025

Spy x Family season 3 episode 9 - 22nd November 2025

Spy x Family season 3 episode 10 - 29th November 2025

Spy x Family season 3 episode 11 - 6th December 2025

Spy x Family season 3 episode 12 - 13th December 2025

What time are the new Spy x Family season 3 episodes released?

Every new episode of Spy x Family season 3 will be released at the following times, according to various time zones:

11pm JST

7am PT

3pm BST

10am ET

As detailed by the Spy x Family’s X (formerly Twitter) account, every episode of Spy x Family in Japan will air on Tokyo TV and other networks before dropping on Crunchyroll soon after.

How many episodes will there be in Spy x Family season 3?

Our current count of there being 12 episodes in Spy x Family season 3 is based on season 2 and the first half of season 1 having the same number.

While season 1 of Spy x Family had two cours (allotments of 10-14 episodes) totalling 25 episodes, we expect Wit Studio and CloverWorks — the collaborating studios behind the anime’s production — to continue the precedent set with the lower episode count in season 2.

Usually, when a show’s per-season episode count is lowered from two cours to one, whether due to production limitations or storytelling intent, it’s very rare to see studios reverse direction for the following seasons.

That said, if the officially released episode count ends up being different, we’ll be updating this guide immediately.

Where can I watch Spy x Family season 3?

Anya is upping her friendship game in Spy x Family season 3, Crunchyroll

You will be able to watch every episode of Spy x Family season on Crunchyroll, whether you’re in the UK, US, or any other territory; US fans can also watch new episodes on Hulu.

While Spy x Family is available to watch on Netflix, newer seasons appear on this particular service at a later date. At the time of writing, the anime is not available to watch via streaming service subscriptions like Disney+ or Amazon Prime.

What’s the plot of Spy x Family season 3?

As revealed in its official trailer, Spy x Family season 3 will follow Anya suddenly being more determined to study and earn more Stella Stars at Eden Academy – while trying to improve her relationship with Damian, and hopefully get Loid an in with Donovan Desmond as part of Operation Strix.

This falls directly in line with the manga, as season 2 of the anime ended during the WISE Arc and is about to enter the five-chapter Friendship Schemes Arc (chapters 64 to 68).

However, Old Lady Tonitrus Bolt has also appeared at Eden Academy, who thrives in giving students her namesake demerits that can get students expelled, putting Anya’s place at the school and Loid’s whole plan at stake.

You can watch Spy x Family right now on Crunchyroll.

