For one thing, his favourite games are, in his own words, "trash". Utter garbage. The most unplayable, buggy VR games you can think of. There's no accounting for taste, is there?

However, trash or not, Rakuro's sights are pulled away from the garbage heap to something a little different: Shangri-La: Frontier, a VR game with 30 million players and increasing. More than that, it's high-quality.

Intrigued, Rakuro signs up and takes on the role of Sunraku, a character with a bird mask and all the skills he learned after years of playing glitchy, buggy games.

Since then, Sunraku has faced a ton of challenges: leveling up to level 99, battling difficult enemies, and the most fearsome task of all – learning the power of friendship by joining a clan that depends on him.

Shangri-La: Frontier has everything you could want in a shonen: friendship, intense battles, and slick animation that will make your jaw drop.

But does Shangri-La: Frontier have a season 3? Read on to learn everything you need to know regarding Shangri-La: Frontier's future.

Will there be a Shangri-La: Frontier season 3?

As of the time of writing, there has been no official confirmation that Shangri-La: Frontier season 3 is happening.

However, before you lose hope, know there has been speculation that season 3 of the popular shonen title is in fact in production, with studio C2C (who handled the previous two seasons) once more in charge.

Shangri-La: Frontier.

This rumour comes from Sugoi LITE on social media platform X. Sugoi has correctly broken several anime stories before (via IGN), but considering that there's not been any real confirmation, be aware that this is still considered a rumour and should be taken with a pinch of salt.

However, considering the popularity of Shangri-La: Frontier on streaming platform Crunchyroll, the possibility of a season 3 isn't entirely out of the question.

Season 2 ended on an intense note, and with the manga from creator Katarina still ongoing, there's plenty of story left for fans to dive into if a season 3 is greenlit.

Where could I watch a potential Shangri-La: Frontier season 3?

Currently, Shangri-La: Frontier season 3 is not confirmed. But if it is, we speculate it will air exclusively on Crunchyroll – just like the previous two seasons.

Shangri-La: Frontier.

Who would return to star in a potential Shangri-La: Frontier season 3?

It's hard to say who would return for a Shangri-La: Frontier season 3.

That said, the main cast – if the series gets a confirmation for season 3 – is likely to be the following:

Yuma Uchida as Sunraku

Azumi Waki as Psyger-0

Yoko Hikasa as Arthur Pencilgon

Makoto Koichi as Oikatzo

Rina Hidaka as Emul

Is there a trailer for a potential Shangri-La: Frontier season 3?

Shangri-La: Frontier season 3 has yet to be confirmed. However, check back regularly as we'll be keeping an eye on all the news coming out surrounding the anime series – including new trailers.

Shangri-La: Frontier is available to watch now on Crunchyroll.

Ad

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.