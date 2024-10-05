Based on the manga by Rumiko Takahashi, Ranma has already seen various different iterations, so it's intriguing to see what the new one will offer.

Here's everything you need to know about when new episodes will drop!

Ranma 1/2 release schedule: When are new episodes on Netflix?

New episodes of Ranma 1/2 drop every Saturday on Netflix. That means the full release schedule as we know it looks like this:

Episode 1 - Saturday 5th October

Episode 2 - Saturday 12th October

Episode 3 - Saturday 19th October

Episode 4 - Saturday 26th October

Episode 5 - Saturday 2nd November

Episode 6 - Saturday 9th November

Episode 7 - Saturday 16th November

Episode 8 - Saturday 23rd November

Episode 9 - Saturday 30th November

Episode 10 - Saturday 7th December

Episode 11 - Saturday 14th December

Episode 12 - Saturday 21st December

It's not been confirmed how many episodes the new series will consist of, but we're expecting there to be at least 12. We'll keep this page updated with any new information.

What time are new episodes of Ranma 1/2 released?

New episodes of Ranma 1/2 are released at 12:55am in Japan, and are released on Netflix immediately after broadcast. That means we'd expect them to be available on UK Netflix around 5:30pm UK time.

What is the plot of Ranma 1/2?

The official synopsis reads: "In this humorous anime rom-com, a high school girl finds herself engaged to a teenage boy who transforms into a girl when splashed with water."

Is there a trailer for Ranma 1/2?

Yes! Check it out below:

Ranma 1/2 is available to stream on Netflix with new episodes airing weekly.

