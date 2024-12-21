Will there be a Ranma ½ season 2 on Netflix?
Will this beloved martial arts anime return for a second season?
Ranma 1/2 boasts a decades-long legacy in Japanese pop culture, starting out as a serialized manga in 1987 before receiving its first anime adaptation in 1989. A new animated remake premiered in 2024, and unsurprisingly it's earned a lot of buzz.
Titled simply Ranma ½, the 2024 anime series adapts the original concept from scratch: a martial arts comedy whose protagonist can magically change sex at will. It's a beloved story that combines high-energy action/adventure storytelling with jokes and social commentary about gender roles.
Streaming internationally on Netflix, the new Ranma 1/2 has earned praise for its animation style and pacing. The question is... will it return for a second season? Read on to find out everything we know.
The Ranma ½ remake premiered its first season on October 6, 2024, airing its 12th and final episode on 21st December. Season 2 hasn't officially been confirmed yet, but a renewal seems likely.
Ranma ½ is a long-running and popular brand, so there are no doubt plans for the remake to sustain for longer than just one (relatively short) season. Thanks to the length of the multi-volume manga series, there's plenty more material to adapt into a potential season 2.
We'll update this article as soon as we hear more!
Ranma ½ season 2 release date speculation
Netflix and Ranma ½'s Japanese animation studio MAPPA may announce the season 2 premiere date soon. In the meantime though, we can only speculate about when new episodes will arrive.
The good news is, a 2025 release date is theoretically possible. Season 1 was just 12 episodes long, and the studio could produce another season of a similar length within a year.
Where can I watch the Ranma ½ remake?
The new Ranma ½ series is streaming internationally on Netflix.
Ranma ½ premiered on Netflix in October 2024. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month (with adverts) or £10.99 a month (ad-free). Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
Gavia Baker-Whitelaw is a freelance critic and entertainment journalist specialising in geek culture, TV and film. She has written for numerous outlets including Empire, TV Guide, Wired and Vulture, and hosts the film podcast Overinvested.