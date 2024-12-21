Streaming internationally on Netflix, the new Ranma 1/2 has earned praise for its animation style and pacing. The question is... will it return for a second season? Read on to find out everything we know.

Will there be a Ranma ½ season 2 on Netflix?

The Ranma ½ remake premiered its first season on October 6, 2024, airing its 12th and final episode on 21st December. Season 2 hasn't officially been confirmed yet, but a renewal seems likely.

Ranma ½ is a long-running and popular brand, so there are no doubt plans for the remake to sustain for longer than just one (relatively short) season. Thanks to the length of the multi-volume manga series, there's plenty more material to adapt into a potential season 2.

Netflix and Ranma ½'s Japanese animation studio MAPPA may announce the season 2 premiere date soon. In the meantime though, we can only speculate about when new episodes will arrive.

The good news is, a 2025 release date is theoretically possible. Season 1 was just 12 episodes long, and the studio could produce another season of a similar length within a year.

Where can I watch the Ranma ½ remake?

The new Ranma ½ series is streaming internationally on Netflix.

Ranma ½ premiered on Netflix in October 2024. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month (with adverts) or £10.99 a month (ad-free). Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

