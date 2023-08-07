In a world where humans and androids exist, we follow Rouge, an android, travelling to Mars with her partner Naomi. Their mission? To kill nine artificial humans who are hostile to the government.

This has a lot of potential to be one of the best sci-fi animes of the year, especially with the level of talent behind it - read on to find out when it’s being released, if there’s a trailer, and who’s involved.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Metallic Rouge was officially announced during Fuji TV’s livestream on 22nd March 2023, with its release date planned for January 2024 on Fuji TV’s +Ultra block.

Although this is its Japan-specific release date, Crunchyroll recently confirmed that it will be streaming the series worldwide outside of Asia, so rest assured we’ll be able to get our hands on it.

Is there a trailer for Metallic Rouge?

During Fuji TV’s livestream announcement of the show’s existence, they also released a promotional trailer which you can currently watch on Crunchyroll’s own YouTube channel.

It’s a mysterious trailer that, while only a minute long, gives off slight Evangelion vibes, especially in the design of the mechas.

How does Metallic Rouge connect to Cowboy Bebop?

There’s a lot of prestige behind the creation of Metallic Rouge, partially from the production company Bones who are also behind other hit anime like My Hero Academia and Space Dandy.

Likewise, the show has Toshihiro Kawamoto designing its characters, who was the character designer and chief animation director for acclaimed neo-noir western anime Cowboy Bebop - so we can expect some more outstanding character designs in Metallic Rouge, no doubt.

Metallic Rouge cast: Who can we expect?

We currently haven’t had any cast announcements about who may be voicing the characters in Metallic Rouge, but we’ll update this page as and when more trailers, cast and plot details are released.

You can catch Metallic Rouge when it releases in January 2024 on Crunchyroll.

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.