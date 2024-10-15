Following the interestingly named Kafka Hibino, the world featured in the series is one where the titular kaijū, giant monsters in the vein of Godzilla and Pacific Rim, run amok and cause chaos.

But when can we expect more of said chaos? Read on for everything we know about Kaiju No. 8 season 2 so far.

Kaiju No. 8 season 2 is coming in 2025 - but we don't have a specific release date just yet.

The release window was confirmed when a trailer dropped for Kaiju Day.

We're hoping that, given that season 1 aired in spring, we could see an April release date for season 2 - but that's not confirmed just yet.

Kaiju No. 8 season 2 potential cast

We could see the following stars return for Kaiju No. 8:

Kafka Hibino - Masaya Fukunishi/ Nazeeh Tarsha (English)

Reno Ichikawa - Wataru Kato Ninhon / Adam McArthur (English)

Mina Ashiro - Asami Seto / Katelyn Barr (English)

Kikoru Shinomiya - Fairouz Ai / Abigail Blythe (English)

Soshiro Hoshina - Kengo Kawanishi / Landon McDonald (English)

Iharu Furuhashi - Yuuki Shin/ Ben Georg Stegmair (English)

Haruichi Izumo - Keisuke Komoto / Howard Wang (English)

Is there a trailer for Kaiju No. 8 season 2?

There's no full-length trailer just yet, but check out the season 2 announcement video below:

What is the plot of Kaiju No. 8?

Hibino wants to fight kaijū as part of the Japanese Anti-Kaiju Defense Force but, instead, he’s stuck as a cleaner doing all the nasty jobs no one wants to do.

This all changes, however, when he accidentally ingests a parasite which makes him turn into the titular Kaiju No. 8.

Thus, the first season sees him trying to juggle his application for the JAKDF while keeping his other form a secret.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.