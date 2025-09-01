We're still waiting on a specific date in January, but at least this means we'll only be waiting another five months at the most for the new season.

It's also been confirmed that episodes will drop weekly on Crunchyroll on the same day as their Japanese broadcast. The streamer also revealed a teaser trailer to tide us over until the big day.

The unsettling teaser shows Yuji Itadori crippled by despair after believing he killed multiple people in the Shibuya Incident, as well as seeing a confrontation between Yuju and Yuta.

We also get a glimpse of Maki, Yuki, and Choso.

In the manga, the Culling Game arc is a brutal act of jujutsu terrorism, enacted by Kenjaku.

Shota Goshozono will direct season 3, with Hiroshi Seko handling series composition and script writing. Character designs will be from Yosuke Yajima and Hiromi Niwa.

Season 3 has been a long time coming, with season 2 airing in December 2023.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 Crunchyroll

The anime as a whole, based on the manga by Gege Akutami, has been hugely successful, winning Anime of the Year at the Crunchyroll Awards in 2021 and 2024.

If you want to catch up in the meantime, check out our Jujutsu Kaisen watch order – and prepare for everything to come in January!

Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 will begin on Crunchyroll in January 2026.

Ad

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.