Before Yuji knows it, he's coming face to face with demons and getting thrown into all manner of chaotic situations that he could never have imagined.

Season 2 has taken a step back from this narrative, however, to focus on the younger days of Satoru Gojo, a sorcerer who ultimately goes on to become a mentor to Yuji.

Here's why Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has no new episode this week.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 anime break explained

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is currently taking a four-week break ahead of its next story arc, titled Shibuya Incident.

This is primarily to give the animators and other talent working on the show sufficient breathing space to get everything prepared.

Fans won't be going completely empty-handed for this time though, as two special recap episodes will drop, covering the events of the first season, the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death arc and the Jujutsu Kaisen movie.

They will arrive on 10th August and 17th August respectively.

The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen will resume on Thursday 31st August 2023, with episode 6 titled It's Like That.

From then, the show is expected to return to a regular weekly schedule.

How to watch Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is available to watch on Crunchyroll in the UK.

Why is Jujutsu Kaisen manga delayed?

Fans of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga are also facing a delay at the moment, although this is unrelated to the anime's current break.

The manga will return with chapter 232 on Sunday 20th August 2023, when parent magazine Shonen Jump resumes publication after a short hiatus caused by Japan's Obon public holiday.

