Season 1 introduced a lot of world building for Ishura's techno-fantasy universe - along with plenty of action.

Among others, the story focuses on an isekai-style swordsman named Soujiro, a wyvern warrior named Alus, and a bandit turned spy named Dakai.

Read on to learn everything we know about season 2's release schedule!

When are new episodes of Ishura season 2 out?

Ishura season 2 premiered on 8th January 2025, with new episodes arriving internationally on the same day they air on Japanese TV.

Similar to season 1, Ishura season 2 is expected to air one new episode each week.

The show's production company hasn't confirmed the official schedule yet, but we can expect season 2's release dates to look like this:

Ishura season 2 episode 1 - 8th Jan

Episode 2 - 15th Jan

Episode 3 - 22nd Jan

Episode 4 - 29th Jan

Episode 5 - 5th Feb

Episode 6 - 12th Feb

How many episodes will there be in Ishura season 2?

Ishura. Disney Platform Distribution

Ishura's production company hasn't confirmed an episode count for season 2, but season 1 was 12 episodes long, so we can expect a similar runtime for this season.

Is there a trailer for Ishura season 2?

You can watch a trailer for Ishura season 2, although it unfortunately doesn't include English subtitles alongside the Japanese dialogue.

However, this trailer does tease some epic new set pieces in the show's dark fantasy world, setting the scene for some major battles between the ensemble cast.

How to watch Ishura season 2

You can watch Ishura on Disney Plus in the UK and Hulu in the US.

Ishura is available on Disney Plus.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.